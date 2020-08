The goal is to try to verify the most affected age groups, said Jaime Mário, coordinator of the Provincial Research Center in Tete, cited on Monday by the Mozambican Information Agency.

The survey aims to collect epidemiological data on Covid-19 exposure to identify the areas of greatest transmission and also the most affected groups of professionals, he added.

"Specific groups such as health professionals, airport workers, gravediggers, transporters, among others, will be covered," he said.

The choice of the city of Tete is based on one of the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO), considering that the province is exposed to spread due to population mobility on the borders with Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mozambique has registered 23 deaths, 3,821 cases and 2,100 people recovered from Covid-19, according to official data.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 847,071 deaths and infected more than 25.2 million people in 196 countries and territories, according to a balance sheet made by the French agency AFP.

RYR/IMYN // ADB.

Lusa