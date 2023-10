epa10928756 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Rafah border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, 20 October 2023. Guterres said there is need 'to have these trucks moving as quickly as possible and as many as necessary...to go every day into Gaza to provide enough support for the Gaza people.' International mediators continue to push for the passage of aid into Gaza and the exit of foreign nationals fleeing the conflict. Egypt's border crossing with the Gaza Strip in Rafah remained closed on 20 October, with the international aid convoys mostly stationed in the town of Arish some 50 kilometers away. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Lusa