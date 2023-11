epa05871825 Israeli army soldiers stand guard during a protest against Jewish settlements in Tal-Rumaida, in the West Bank city of Hebron, 26 March 2017. The protest is part of a campaign called 'Dismantle the Ghetto, take the occupation out of Hebron'. around 700 settlers live inside Hebron city inculding Tal-Rumaida, where Palestinians are not allowed to use cars and need to go throw army check points to get to their homes. EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

