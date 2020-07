View this post on Instagram

"I will go on your right" @marioroman74 with the original #SorryBro 😲 _ #iRideWESS #ThisIsEnduro #Enduro #HardEnduro #RedBullRomaniacs 🎥 – @redbullmotorsports 📺 – Red Bull TV for championship highlights

A post shared by WESS Enduro World Championship (@iridewess) on Jul 23, 2020 at 10:30am PDT