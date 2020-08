View this post on Instagram

I get a lot of people asking me Why I bought a 125, and why I still ride DirtBikes.. this Little minute of go pro will answer Both questions 😁😁. Thursday afternoon Battles at the practise track trying to hang with the Kids @_alfiejones731✊🏻✊🏻💦 #gopro #hero7black #2strokes #125 #moto #dirtbike #pinned #mildenhallmx #yamaha #yz125

A post shared by Neville Bradshaw (@nevsta272) on Jul 31, 2020 at 4:04am PDT