View this post on Instagram

@_ryanritter with the 🔥 from Pala today 👊🏻 Slowly starting to step things up before the start of @promotocross championship. My foot is getting better all the time, still not 100% but making progress every day. Working hard with the team @hepmotorsports to make sure we can be as ready as we can be 😝

A post shared by Max Anstie (@maxanstie) on Jul 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT