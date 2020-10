View this post on Instagram

A shortened Stage 3 of #AndaluciaRally saw Basti face some issues in the beginning, making him lose out on time. But thankfully, he sorted it out and brought the bike home without any further problems, finishing the stage in 24th place, 18th overall. #ReturnOfTheHeroes #RaceTheLimits

A post shared by Hero MotoSports (@heromotosports) on Oct 9, 2020 at 7:21am PDT