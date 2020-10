View this post on Instagram

Our new Hero Buhler continues to look completely at ease in these terrains. He improved on his performance yesterday with a 10th place finish in Stage 2 of #AndaluciaRally, taking him to 12th overall. #ReturnOfTheHeroes #RaceTheLimits

A post shared by Hero MotoSports (@heromotosports) on Oct 8, 2020 at 6:37am PDT