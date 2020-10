No quarto e último dia de competição, Manuel Lettenbichler foi mais eficaz que Graham Jarvis no percurso de 107 km.

With 107 km to go it seems today we are going to see a battle between Graham Jarvis and Manuel Lettenbichler for 1st place, the gap between them is just 25 sec, and another battle for the 3rd position of the Vertical Madness podium, this time between Wade Young and Alfredo Gomez (gap between them 52 seconds).

(Foto: Mihai Stetcu)