I have decided to sit out the rest of the 2020 season. All year I been struggling with a recent injury on my foot and I believe it’s the best solution to get this fixed before I jump back on the orange machine, so will have surgery on that next week to hopefully be able to finally being able to ride a dirtbike again in 2 years without pain. The recent crash happend because my foot came off as I had to put my foot differently on the footpeg as I always had pain and thats why I went over the handlebars and crashed on my neck. On a other note the neck and back injury is fully healed. The last 2 years have been difficult, due to the foot I wasen’t able to perform at my best. I believe this can be fixed and that we will have bright years in front of us. For now I would like to thank all my sponsors and partners for believing in me and we will strike back in the future. 💪 @ktmfactoryracing @redbull @jumbo @oakleymotorsports @giampishow @milwaukeetool @hennekenskay @knmv_motorbond @dodgeram.nl @debrug.eu @iamspecialized @autoridderhof #josmaas

