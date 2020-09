Dirk Gruebel, diretor da equipa Red Bull KTM, fez um ponto de situação sobre Jeffrey Herlings que, no próprio dia da sua queda em Faenza, teve alta hospitalar.

“Jeffrey went down on the fourth lap of Free Practice and hit his head quite hard. He regained feeling in his arms and legs pretty quickly but still went to Bologna for full body scans. We have yet to see the results, but he has been released from hospital. We’re talking about a pretty big compression of the neck, vertebrae and a hematoma of the shoulder. He’ll get back to Belgium tomorrow for some more examinations and hopefully it is not that dramatic. It will take a couple of weeks to recover but we cannot give an exact date right now.”