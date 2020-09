View this post on Instagram

🏆@antoniocairoli 🏆 Re-cap Antonio’s 9 World Titles in this epic video as we take a look at some of the best moments of his career so far… Could he add title number 10? Only way to find out is to follow the rest of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship season! Now we head into the second Italian triple-header in Mantova, with Antonio as the MXGP Championship leader! 🔴 #MXGP #Motocross

A post shared by MXGP (@mxgp) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:55am PDT