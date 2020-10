View this post on Instagram

After CS supported JRod with his bike yesterday, it was JRod's turn to step up for Buhler today, helping him fix his bike during the stage. Choosing the team over time, he finished Stage 3 of #AndaluciaRally in 18th place. #ReturnOfTheHeroes #RaceTheLimits

A post shared by Hero MotoSports (@heromotosports) on Oct 9, 2020 at 6:57am PDT